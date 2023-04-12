On Wednesday, the Košice hockey players became the first finalists of the Tipos Extraliga hockey team, who won the decisive seventh game of the semi-final series against Michalovce on home ice 3:1.

For Košice, it will be the first final after eight years, in which they will meet the winner of Thursday’s match between Zvolen and Spišská Nova Vsa. The second semi-final will also be decided by the seventh game.

During their last participation in the final in Košice in the 2014/2015 season, they won the extra league. At that time, the club dominated the top competition for a long time and reached the finals eight times in a row. However, after a long break, he waited for the next final until now.

Its specificity is usually emphasized during the seventh game, and it was confirmed on Wednesday. Košice won despite the fact that Michalovce played better in the first two periods and the home team scored the winning goal when they were weakened after a situation that could also be considered a tactical error.

As in the entire series, the goalkeepers dominated, with six of the seven meetings extremely close, with none scoring more than five goals. “It was the most balanced series I’ve ever participated in,” Košice’s Canadian coach Dan Ceman told RTVS. “I give huge credit to the Michalovci, players like Mihálik and Buc brought great leadership to the team and their fighting spirit was fantastic.”

Three losses in a row did not break us

In the seventh game, home Košice were the favorites, but Michalovce started more actively and created a great chance. Paradoxically, however, they were the first to concede, in the 10th minute Marek Slovák scored after a successful stop.

In terms of hockey, the second part was the most interesting, when open hockey was played, which we have not seen often in this series. Again, it was mainly the merit of Michaloviec, who were better, but Košice was held by the excellent Dominik Riečický.

The story of the Košice goalkeeper was one of the central ones in the semi-final series. The 30-year-old goalkeeper did not have an ideal one