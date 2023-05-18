Home » “It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at Palazzo Bonaparte – Rome
"It looks alive!". The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at Palazzo Bonaparte – Rome

"It looks alive!". The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at Palazzo Bonaparte – Rome

Sam Jinks, Untitled (Kneeling Woman), 2015, silicone, pigments, resin, human hair 30x72x28 cm, the artist’s collection | Image Courtesy: the artist and Sullivan+Strumpf, Sydney

Roma – There is the famous banana by Maurizio Cattelan next to the iconic pigeons of the “Ghosts” installation, so realistic, down to the smallest detail, that they seem alive. And then the gigantic head of a man by Ron Mueck, but also works by the sculptor Carole Feuerman, known for her iconic bathers and dancers, and by the American sculptor Duane Hanson.
Over 40 mega-installations by 29 contemporary artists, among the most famous internationally, are preparing to invade the halls of Palazzo Bonaparte, in the heart of Rome.

Sam Jinks, Woman and Child, 2010, Mixed media. Edition of 3 145x40x40cm, Artist’s Collection | Image Courtesy: the artist and Sullivan+Strumpf, Sydne

From 26 May to 8 October, for the first time in Italy, an exhibition dedicated to great international hyper-realistic sculpture brings works so real to the capital that they confuse visitors, transporting them into a world on the borderline between true and false.
A path that provokes, questions and brings together the artists who, more than many others, have caused discussion: what led the hyper-realistic sculptures to generate a short circuit in the minds of the visitors?


Kazu Hiro, Andy Warhol, 2013, Platinum polymerized silicone, human hair, resin, chrome stand 213x91x91 cm, Artist’s Collection | Image Courtesy: the artist

Faced with these monumental works, the public will realize that the figures are not real, yet that skin, hair, beards, fingers would suggest otherwise. The naked bodies scandalize, the eyes hypnotize and those dimensions, sometimes perfectly scaled, sometimes wrong, confuse. And the exclamation will arise spontaneously: he seems alive! But is he really?
Conceived by the Institut für Kulturaustausch, Germany, curated by Maximilian Letze in collaboration with Nicolas Ballario, the exhibition is produced and organized by Arthemisia, committed once again, after the success of the exhibitions dedicated to Jago and Leandro Erlich, to new and visionary projects on the contemporary art scene in Italy.
The catalog is published by Skira.

