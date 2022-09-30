Since the beginning of this year, stars such as Jay Chou, Liang Jingru, Li Jian, Andy Lau have held phenomenal online concerts, which have repeatedly appeared on the hot search and triggered collective nostalgia among netizens. Along with the development of the industry, the industry normative measures have also begun to be gradually improved. On September 26, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (hereinafter referred to as the “Ministry of Culture and Tourism”) issued the “Notice on Regulating the Operation of Online Dramas (Programs) and Promoting the Healthy and Orderly Development of the Industry (Draft for Comments)” (hereinafter referred to as “” Notice”), the deadline for public comments is October 10.

This new regulation clarifies that online performances, including online concerts, will implement a licensing system, and the organizer must apply for a license from the cultural and tourism department.

It is worth noting that the “Notice” does not stipulate the approval process. A number of people related to online music and live broadcast platforms told the Financial E-law that they are currently studying the spirit of the “Notice” and look forward to seeing specific implementation rules in the future. One of the industry sources revealed that, as a reference, previous online performances need to be reported to the radio and television department for approval. In practice, there are generally two trials per month: one domestically and one overseas.

01

Online performances continue to be popular

The main reason for the popularity of online concerts is that under the epidemic, various large-scale offline performing arts activities are restricted. The Financial E-law has learned from people related to online music and live broadcast platforms such as Tencent Music and Douyin that due to epidemic prevention requirements, it is difficult to obtain approval for holding various large-scale concerts in China and must be held online.

On August 22, 2020, the 7th anniversary concert of TFBOYS “Sunlight Travel” was broadcast live through NetEase Cloud Music. It became the first online concert after the epidemic, and achieved success in terms of clear and smooth live video and barrage interaction.

2021 will become the “big year” for online concerts, and various online music and live broadcast platforms have joined in one after another. According to the “2021 China Online Live Music Performance Industry Research Report” released by iResearch, TME live, a subsidiary of Tencent Music, will hold 56 online concerts in 2021. Douyin’s “2021 Short Video Music Big Data” report revealed that in 2020, Douyin will hold a total of 124 official online concerts.

Entering 2022, the popularity of online concerts will continue unabated. At the end of July, the “2022 China Mobile Internet Semi-annual Report” released by QuestMobile, a domestic mobile Internet big data agency, disclosed that as of the end of June this year, the number of active users of video accounts and Douyin exceeded 600 million, while the number of users of online concerts in China exceeded 600 million. The scale is about 142 million.

Financial E-law found that in May this year, Tencent Music launched two online re-screening concerts of Jay Chou, “The Strongest on the Surface” and “Ferris Wheel”. The incomplete statistics released by the platform after the conference showed that these two online concerts The total number of views of the conference is nearly 100 million, and the total number of views of Weibo topics is 4.68 billion+. Tencent’s WeChat video account is also not absent. From 2021 to now, it has held many concerts such as Westlife Boys and Luo Dayou, and the number of viewers is tens of millions.

On September 3, Andy Lau’s online concert was broadcast live through Douyin. The online data in the platform’s live broadcast and the statistics after the live broadcast showed that within 5 minutes of the concert, the number of people online exceeded 50 million. After one and a half hours, it reached 300 million people, and the final number of viewers exceeded 350 million. In addition, Stefanie Sun, Liang Jingru, Eason Chen, Zhou Shen, etc. have also held online concerts through Douyin live broadcast, and the number of viewers is over 100 million. In addition, platforms such as Station B and Xiaohongshu have also held online concerts. As of the end of September this year, the number of online concerts by top artists held by Tencent (Tencent Music and WeChat video accounts) and Douyin were both around 10.

02

To be included in licensing management

The “Notice” requires that a licensing system be implemented for online performances, which also puts forward new regulatory and compliance requirements for relevant market participants.

The “Notice” stipulates that those engaged in the business activities of online performances (programs) shall, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Interim Regulations on the Administration of Internet Culture”, apply to the local provincial cultural and tourism administrative department to obtain a business scope that includes “online performances (programs)”. “Network Culture Business License.

Among them, the online performances (programs) in the “Interim Regulations on Internet Culture Management” refer to concerts, concerts, music festivals, stage plays (including operas, dramas, dance plays, musicals, etc.), folk art, acrobatics and foreign Performance activities such as characteristic stage literature and art (hereinafter referred to as “stage performance activities”) are Internet cultural products formed by real-time dissemination or uploading and dissemination in the form of audio and video through the Internet, mobile communication network, mobile Internet and other information networks.

The provision of online performances (programs) includes the following situations: the stage performances held overseas are broadcast live through the Internet; the recorded stage performances are provided through the Internet in the form of audio and video; Audience stage performance activities or virtual stage performance activities; stage performance activities are provided through personal live broadcast rooms.

Regarding the technical requirements in the live broadcast process, the “Notice” proposes that online performances (programs) shall not contain content prohibited by Article 16 of the “Interim Regulations on the Administration of Internet Culture”. The operating unit of online performances (programs) shall establish and improve the content management system, set up independent content management departments, and assign professionals who meet the needs of the content review work to be responsible for the content management of online performances (programs), and strengthen the management of comments, bullet screens, etc. Real-time monitoring of user-generated content. Online performances (programs) provided by live broadcast shall be broadcast in delayed live broadcast mode, and special personnel shall be arranged to conduct real-time supervision of online performances (programs), and content problems shall be blocked and dealt with in a timely manner.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism mentioned in the drafting instructions of the “Notice” that the drafting of the “Notice” will be launched in June 2022. The survey found that the current new formats of the performance market mainly include the following forms: one is to broadcast the content of concerts, concerts, plays and other performances held overseas through the Internet; the other is to record the concerts, concerts, plays, etc. The content of the performance is disseminated through the Internet; the third is to produce the content of stage performances or virtual stage performances without a live audience for network communication and provide them to the public; the fourth is to use digital technology to produce the content of virtual actors’ performances and disseminate them through the Internet; the fifth is to use personal live broadcast rooms. Provide stage performance content.

Combined with the previous experience in the management of online performances (programs) pilot projects, the industry development demands and the actual market difficulties learned from the survey, the “Notice” was drafted in accordance with the “Interim Regulations on Internet Culture Management” (Order No. 51 of the Ministry of Culture), and solicited Based on the opinions of some enterprises, industry associations and relevant departments, it has been revised and improved.