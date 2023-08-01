It only divided the opposition1

Cabello specified that said commission does not have sufficient resources to cover the process on October 22, 2023.

Diosdado Cabello during the PSUV press conference.

Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, God given hairasserted that the National Primary Commission will not be able to carry out the opposition process. “That was born badly, from the beginning what it did was divide the oppositiondivided it more than it was ».

Cabello specified that said commission does not have sufficient resources to cover the process on October 22, 2023, while affirming that the rejection of the support of the National Electoral Council reduced their credibility and viability. »They go straight to failure, They are experts at it.”he reiterated.

In a weekly press conference of the PSUV, he reaffirmed that the political leader and candidate for the primary, Maria Corina Machado She is disabled, for which she assured that she will not be able to participate in the elections scheduled for 2024.

«At this point, what María Corina says has no significance. She is 20 years old and more wanting to end the Revolution and has not been able to«.

New NEC

Cabello also referred to the list of aspiring rectors to the National Electoral Council that was presented this Monday of which the 15 rectors of the electoral power will be elected, 5 principals and 10 substitutes.

«There are no obligors there, there are people from the opposition who actively participate, even Picón, Márquez noted, so much so that they have spoken ill of the CNE (…), these comrades who are elected, will have the responsibility of the next elections in Venezuela, they could have made the primaries of the opposition, but they were carried away by the opinion of some sectors that the process should be without the CNE, there is the ravine through which they went, “he said.

Regarding the sanctions against the country, he reiterated the damage they have caused to the economy and the business community, “We are saying that from day one.”

