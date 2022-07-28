Home News It passes with a red light and causes a collision between three cars: the drivers are injured
It passes with a red light and causes a collision between three cars: the drivers are injured

It passes with a red light and causes a collision between three cars: the drivers are injured

FONTANAFREDDA. Clash between three cars, on the afternoon of Wednesday 27 July, at the traffic light intersection between Pontebbana and via Guerrazza and Carducci, in Fontanafredda. Three drivers injured.

The alarm was raised around 4.30pm. The police of the Fontanafredda station have ascertained from the testimonies that the twenty-year-old DM ,. at the wheel of a Peugeot, which was traveling along the Pontebbana towards Pordenone, he passed with the red while the intersection was already occupied by two other vehicles (a Kia and a Toyota Auris).

One car was moving from via Guerrazzi to via Carducci, the other from via Carducci to via Guerrazzi. The other drivers involved in the accident are GP 50 and DBC 47. After the impact, two cars were thrown against the median strip where the traffic light is installed.

On the spot, the regional operations room of the Palmanova health emergency sent the firefighters of Pordenone, the 118 ambulance, the carabinieri of the Fontanafredda station for the surveys and for the management of the roads.

It proceeded in alternating one-way, regulated by the Arma military, until the removal of the damaged vehicles that occupied the intersection. Some inconvenience for motorists on the Pontebbana, given the rush hour.

The drivers were not seriously injured and were transported to the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital in Pordenone for investigation.

