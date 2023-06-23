IT-Recht Kanzlei offers legal texts for the rental of things on classified ads.de

The IT law firm has expanded its portfolio of legal texts for online portals and is now also offering professional legal texts for the rental of movable property (not real estate) via the online portal classifieds.de. Via the one operated by eBay Kleinwerbung GmbH Online-Portal Entrepreneurs can, among other things, rent out movable property from different areas to other users of the platform.

Traders who want to rent out movable property via kleinwerbung.de can use legal texts specially tailored to this platform.

The General Terms and Conditions contained in the protection package regulate the essential points for the rental of items via classifieds.de, taking into account German law. In addition, the security package for classifieds.de contains a cancellation policy and a data protection declaration that meets the requirements of the GDPR.

With the general terms and conditions maintenance service of the IT law firm, you will always be up to date with the current legal status.

The IT law firm is now offering the relevant legal texts as part of its general terms and conditions maintenance service – starting at EUR 9.90 plus VAT per month.

More information about our protection package for classifieds.de can be found here.

