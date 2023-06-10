IT security, over 5 million from Cyber ​​4.0 for innovative projects

Core cybersecurity, aerospace, automotive, healthcare services: are the 4 areas of interest on which the industrial research with experimental development promoted by is concentrated Cyber 4.0 thanks to the co-financing of two new tenders for innovative projectsfor a total of 5.1 million euros, in the two-year period 2023-25.

The new support package, reserved for the development of high-risk solutions “Technology readiness level” (Trl, Level of technological maturity) that will be proposed by startupinnovative SMEs, medium and large enterprises, therefore applies and numerous cases of application: to recognize the bots that spread fake news online, protect the data sent by space satellites, guarantee the anti-counterfeiting of pharmaceutical products, protect the communication systems of self-driving vehicles are just a few examples.

Three lines of research for each area of ​​interest

Each area of ​​interest, in particular, provides three lines of research: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cryptography and applications (Core area); protection of critical resources, secure satellite communication protocols, exploitation of satellite data (Space area); data protection, secure technologies for telemedicine, anti-counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical sector (Health area); vehicle safety, software and charging station safety, personal safety (automotive area).

CYBERSECURITY: the best strategies for the protection and continuity of IT services

First call for 2.5 million euros, then the second for 2.6 million

The first of due others will be launched in July, for a total value of 2.5 million euros, while the second will start in January 2024 (value 2.6 million euros). Each tender notice will remain open for 45 days and each project subsequently admitted to co-financing will be able to receive a maximum amount of 400 thousand euros.

The intensity of contribution it will vary according to the type of activity (industrial research or experimental development) and the size of the company. The duration of the projects will be 12-18 months, with closure by September 2025. Information on calls, including forms, will be published on the Competence Center website www.cyber40.it.

Already funded 15 projects in the previous round

The research and innovation funding activity is part of the institutional mission of Cyber ​​4.0, a highly specialized national competence center on cybersecurity, which has already issued two similar tenders for a total value of 2.2 million euros, in the two-year period 2021 -23. Recipients, 15 projects for a total budget of around 7 million, involving 29 companies, 80% of which are innovative SMEs and startups, in the four reference areas.

