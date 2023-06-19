IT security, the Enel-branded Cyber ​​Harbor in Turin

Enel focuses on cybersecurity. The energy company, together with

to Planven Entrepreneur Ventures and Nozomi Networks, presented in Torino there is “Cyber ​​Harbour”, innovation laboratory and a meeting place where leading cybersecurity experts, companies, investors and the academic world can join forces to promote research and development in the sector, favoring the creation of a center of excellence.

The goal of the laboratory

The goal is to transform a risk into an opportunity for the country through concrete projects capable of creating answers for the market. The “Cyber ​​Harbour” aims to spread awareness of the strategic importance of cyber security of critical infrastructures, industry and information technologies, according to an open and inclusive approach that stimulates innovation, research and the creation of start-ups and enhances experiences in the field.

In the project there is also the desire to involve companies, investors, start-ups, universities, the world of research and institutions to create a shared and transversal work, in the belief that Italy can become a point of reference for competence, know-how -how and innovation.

A place of excellence and exchange of skills

“Our hope is to create a center of excellence, a meeting and exchange place that combines a public-private partnership between an academy and a business to develop awareness and professionalism in the world of cybersecurity – he explains Carlo Bozzoli, Head of global digital solutions at Enel – Enel is an operator of essential services for the protection of infrastructure criticism is at the heart of our agenda

“The level of awareness to spread – he continues – is not yet at the levels we expect and there is a great opportunity for these different sectors for the public, private, companies, academia and for young people who is to find in this place as well as an exchange point also a hypothesis of development of one’s future in a very important space to be occupied where a threat which is that of the protection of infrastructure criticisms of the perimeter of company processes can be transformed into an entrepreneurial opportunity for professional development”.

The main objective is to establish a center of excellence that spreads awareness of these issues through projects, thematic challenges, lectures and conferences, stimulating innovation, research and the creation of start-ups. “This is a bit of an ambition of ours that we are going to launch today together with the mandate of entrepreneurship and finance which could help to grow perhaps a pole of national excellence on startups which today is the prerogative of other nations”, concludes Bozzoli on the sidelines of the inauguration event.

Butti: “Public-private collaboration is good”

According to the Undersecretary for Innovation, “the inauguration of Cyber Harbourlaboratory for computer security is an absolutely positive fact”.

“The government has invested heavily in public-private partnerships, in collaboration between the public and private sectors, especially where there is something that speaks of the university reality, we are very sensitive – Butti recalled – We believe that the Italian university network is an excellence and therefore we intend to invest in this relationship with universities, with the private sector, with small and medium-sized enterprises and with these large companies such as Enel which make available an excellence that is national, if not even international with the Turin Cert”.

