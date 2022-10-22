UDINE. He lost control of his car while he was driving in viale Venezia – in the direction of Pasian di Prato – and went off the road. On impact, the car overturned to one side. The accident happened around 5.30 pm on Saturday 22 October.

The driver sustained minor injuries: he was transported by ambulance to the Udine hospital for checks. The firefighters intervened on the spot and secured the vehicle.

Traffic slowdowns along Viale Venezia are unavoidable during the rescue and removal operations