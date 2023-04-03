According to the general terms and conditions, an error when purchasing a highway stamp can be complained about within 15 minutes.

The National Highway Company claims that a claim is possible on the day of purchase of the stamp.

If a person makes a mistake when entering the EČV, the complaint must also be accompanied by a confirmation from the police about the non-existence of the registration number.

František from Nitra has two cars, for which he buys highway stamps. One of the cars expired on March 26. In a hurry, he bought a highway stamp valid from March 27 for 60 euros for this car through the website eznamka.sk. But it happened that he entered the wrong number when writing the car’s registration number, which does not even exist in the police register.

When he found out, he paid 60 euros once again on March 28, already with the correct registration number.

He filed a complaint on the same day. The company SkyToll, which operates the website eznamka.sk, registered his complaint.

However, František was surprised when he received a negative answer the day after – August 29.