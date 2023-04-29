“It took five months of preparation to reach this triumph”

Since his first presentation in the first round of the youth accordion contest, within the framework of the Vallenata Legend Festival, in 2023, Kevin Noguera Reales, aged 17, played the notes of the whistles and whistles with precision, harmony and good rhythm. low to get crowned king vallenato in this category.

He arrived for this contest accompanied by his parents and other relatives from Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, and he was always willing to give his best on the stage that was set up at the La Pedregosa Recreation Center. However, before this, for five months he traveled to the capital of Cesar, to receive accordion classes and perfect his technique with the King of Kings, Almes Granados and Óscar ‘Tuto’ Ariza.

“I am very happy and grateful to God for this triumph playing the accordion, a dream that began 9 years ago when I began to be interested in this instrument and that makes me very happy. My family from the first moment has supported me and of course Cúcuta, the people of my neighborhood”, said Kevin Noguera Reales.

In the final competition, he took the stage accompanied by Juan Hernández on the box, Girán Moscote in the guacharaca and Yeider Medina in singing, natives of Riohacha, La Guajira. Everyone was calm and secure, their way of playing each instrument was serene without letting anything take away their concentration, while their family and friends applauded and raised prayers to God to grant them first place.

Kevin Noguera Reales performed ‘El gallo viejo’, by Emiliano Zuleta, on the air for a walk; the merengue ‘Cariñito mío’, by Luis Enrique Martínez; the son ‘Catalina’, by Alejo Durán and the puya ‘I have no contender’, by him.

“I feel that I can contribute a lot to vallenato folklore by playing the accordion, it is a career that is beginning for me and I will continue preparing myself,” said Kevin Noguera Reales, who is also studying the third semester of Financial Administration at the University of Santander.

SECOND AND THIRD PLACE

Maikel Andrés Rodiño Ochoa, from Cotorra, Córdoba, took second place interpreting the walk ‘Agonía’, by Leandro Díaz; the merengue ‘Saludo Cordial’, by Luis Enrique Martínez; the son ‘Marisela’, by Luis Enrique Martínez, and the puya ‘El hijo de Cotorra’, by Elsy Narváez.

Third place was won by Juan Esteban Ochoa Barros, from the townships in the south of Valledupar and belonging to the Calixto Ochoa dynasty. This young man interpreted the ride ‘Crucita’; the merengue ‘Cariñito’, by Luis Enrique Martínez; then he went on to the tune and finally, the puya ‘Otro retoñito’, which he wrote.

In this contest, there were 30 participants from all over the national territory, some even traveled for more than 25 hours by road to reach Valledupar and demonstrate their talent. Those who did not make it to the semifinals and final, maintained that they will not give up on their dream of being a vallenato king and being in the history of this folklore.

