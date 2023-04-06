People close to the charismatic Puerto Rican presenter affirmed that Telemundo’s decision took her by surprise.

After 11 years on Telemundo, Adamari Lopez has ceased to be part of the Miami-based chain this Thursday, of which it was one of the best-known faces.

“Telemundo and Adamari López mutually decided that this is the right time for her to leave her role as a presenter of Today”the chain reported in a statement.

“Adamari has been an integral part of Telemundo’s mornings for more than a decade, helping Hispanics start their day with her charming and energetic personality,” the text adds.

Telemundo assures that López “is a multifaceted television presenter, with great talent, who has been part of numerous specials and programs of the network, always connecting with and serving our viewers with her charisma, authenticity and charm.”

“We are deeply grateful for her continued dedication to Telemundo and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.”

López’s departure adds to the departure of the chain in recent times of Rodner Figueroa, Chiqui Baby y Nacho Lozano. For a few months, the program Todayof which the Puerto Rican was the host, is immersed in a transition process that has included the arrival of new presenters such as Daniel Arenas.

So far, the Puerto Rican has not offered any statement. It is estimated that Penélope Menchaca and Lourdes Stephen will start working this Friday, who would replace her.

Adamari López did not know anything

Like her fans, Adamari López was also taken by surprise by her departure from Telemundo, announced this Thursday.

This was confirmed by a source close to the Puerto Rican, who contradicts the version offered by the chain.

According to the official statement from Telemundo, the two parties reached an agreement on the departure of the Puerto Rican. “Telemundo and Adamari López mutually decided that this is the right time for her to leave her role as presenter of Today”affirms the text broadcast by the chain.

Adamari has been an integral part of Telemundo’s mornings for over a decade, helping Hispanics start their day with her charming and energetic personality.

But, according to the source close to López, the version offered by the statement is far from reality. “She didn’t know anything,” she assured People in spanish. “The news took her by surprise.”

The presenter and actress, Adamari López was left out of Telemundo.

This also seems to indicate story that López shared this morning on her Instagram, in which she proudly announced that Today it would have a duration of four hours starting next week. “It’s almost Friday, with a lot of energy, and next week we will have a four-hour program.”

So far, the green-eyed woman has not offered any statement. The source pointed out that López is “calm and will continue preparing the first communion of her daughter Alaia de ella.”

Also read:

“Shrek” will have a fifth part and wants to repeat its main cast