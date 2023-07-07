“It took two days without speaking to me”

In an interview for the ‘Yo José Gabriel’ program on the RCN channel, a few years ago, the singer of Vallenato music Diomedes Díaz told how was the day he hit his son Rafael Santos for the first time.

In the program, the artist recalled that, after 8 days of being away from home, because he was on a musical tour, his son wanted to spend time with him, however, ‘The Cacique of La Junta’ only thought in rest. “When you get home you want to rest and be with the mother of your children.”.

Diomedes, remembered for being one of the greatest exponents of Vallenato music, continued the story: “My children have always been attached to me. And that time Rafael Santos, the eldest, fancied he was in the room and I told him to come out, that he wanted to rest, and he obstinately said no. And, by father’s instinct, he gave me two spankings and the boy has lasted two days without speaking to me, without speaking to me”.

From there, ‘El papá de los pollitos’ had a great reflection and understood that people They don’t like to be mistreated. “He just wanted to be with his dad, spend time with him, and I didn’t have to hit him.”.

Al finish this anecdote, Diomedes he remembered his song ‘My boy’, recorded in 1984 and included in the album ‘El Mundo’.

“That boy that I love so much

That one that I scold all the time

made me remember yesterday

That’s how I was when I was a boy

That only two pencazazos calmed me down

of old Raphael

And he looks so much like dad

good soul man

And he looks so much like dad

good soul man”.

