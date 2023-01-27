Home News It was a violent homicide: Cesar sectional prosecutor, before the death of a 3-month-old baby
It was a violent homicide: Cesar sectional prosecutor, before the death of a 3-month-old baby

It was a violent homicide: Cesar sectional prosecutor, before the death of a 3-month-old baby

The Cesar Sectional Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to determine who was responsible for the death of the 3-month-old baby who, according to the results of the forensic examinations, determined that the cause of death was due to a violent homicide.

It should be remembered that this case became known when a woman arrived with her son in her arms at the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital in Valledupar, last weekend because the minor had forceful blows to the body. The parent has indicated that she went out to the store and upon returning within minutes she found the baby with injuries.

Given this situation, the Prosecutor’s Office carried out a technical inspection of the corpse and determined that, “the necropsy protocol indicates that they were not accidental blows but caused, it is also ruled out for the moment that there was no sexual abuse, but an examination is still missing, however it is ruled out. sexual violence”, said the sectional prosecutor of Cesar, Ronald Calderón.

He also indicated that prominent prosecutors were delegated to clarify the facts and in the coming days to establish arrests.

“In the criminal investigation, the main suspects are the last people who were with the child, these were events that occurred in Valledupar and those responsible are exposed to prison terms of up to 50 years,” said the delegate of the Prosecutor’s Office.

