Óscar Andrés Amézquita Lozano, was arrested when he tried to commit a new criminal act.

In a major operation carried out by the Huila Police Department in the city of Pitalito, a dangerous criminal actor known as “El Pollo” was captured. This 22-year-old individual has been accused by the authorities of being responsible for the theft of motorcycles under the robbery modality in the area.

According to investigations carried out by the Criminal Investigation Section, El Pollo would be related to the theft of a motorcycle last year on Pastrana avenue. At that moment, he would have intimidated the victim with a firearm, stripping him of his vehicle and his personal belongings.

It should be noted that this subject has an extensive criminal record, with a total of 10 entries in the SPOA system of the Prosecutor’s Office, for crimes such as illegal possession of firearms, extortion, qualified theft, drug trafficking and reception. For this reason, he was wanted by the authorities and had an arrest warrant issued by the first municipal criminal court of Pitalito.

The capture of El Pollo occurred in the last hours in the San Antonio neighborhood, just at the moment when he was trying to commit a new criminal act. After his capture, he was placed at the disposal of the competent authorities for his respective judicial process.

Colonel Gustavo Camargo, in charge of the operation, highlighted the importance of this capture and affirmed that they will continue working forcefully to get criminals who threaten the safety and tranquility of the inhabitants of Pitalito off the streets.