“It was like his ghost was haunting me”

In an interview for Casa del Valle, journalist Diego León Giraldo spoke with the actress Margarita Rosa de Franciscowho revealed unpublished details of how ‘la tusa’ was who lived after divorcing the singer Carlos Vives.

In 1988, Vives and Margarita decided to get married, after meeting on the set of the novel ‘Gallito Ramírez’; but two years later the separation process began. According to the presenter of ‘El Desafío’, at that time she went to live in Madrid, Spain, where he started his acting classes.

“I came very emotionally charged, I had just separated from Carlos and among other things, I was there in Spain alone and Carlos was already coming like a tsunami invading the world with his musicthere were concerts that were announced, concerts of him there; It was as if his ghost followed me everywhere, I felt extremely alone and everything that was happening to me served as work material”, he initially recounted.

Likewise, he added that the suffering and the tusa that he was experiencing, a product of his marital separation, he used to know the emotional range what he had and what percentage of that he could give to his characters.

Although she tried to alleviate her pain in this way, Margarita mentioned that time was in charge of ‘healing’ her: “No, no, no, it was awful! It was really scary because I had to walk to my class, to my school, and I was passing through a street covered with Carlos posters. I didn’t have a good time…”, he concluded.

It should be mentioned that, currently, they are good friends. The singer is now married to Claudia Elena Vasquez and the actress is in a relationship with Will Van Der Vlugt.