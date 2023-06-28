It was thought that a nail was hammered in the cat’s waist, the truth turned out to be different

A street cat in Bursa was operated on due to a hip fracture in a veterinary clinic whose name has not yet been learned. The cat, which was fitted with a metal nail for faster and healthier fusion of the bones, was released on the street after its treatment. The metal attached to the hip moved out after a while, tearing the skin of the cat. A person who viewed the animal in that state said, “They nailed the cat’s waist” on social media. […]

