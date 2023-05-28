“It will be a first-class stadium, with a first-class track”: Carlos Barrios, Athletics DTI

The International Technical Delegate (DTI) for athletics, Guatemalan Carlos Barrios, visited the facilities of the Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium, in the city of San Salvador, this Saturday afternoon. This stadium, in addition to hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, also […]

