LIGNANO. On Thursday 12 January, the works to refurbish the Pontile a Mare began, commissioned by the company Lignano Pineta spa, concessionaire of the stretch of beach that houses the suggestive structure, built in 1958 on a project by Michele Tedesco, engineer and mayor of the newly established The municipality of Lignano Sabbiadoro has become over the years one of the most famous symbols of the Friulian beach.

At work, for what is configured as a demolition and reconstruction of the first section of the pier, in addition to the collaborators of the Lignano Pineta company, also personnel of the Cicuttin company of Latisana, of the Zamarian workshops of Precenicco, of Precasa di Fiumicello and of M&M Grilled from Pavia in Udine.

“Both we and Ciro Manfredonia, the trustee and manager of the public establishment located at the end of the jetty, are following the continuation of the intervention with meticulous attention and affection”, comments Giorgio Ardito, president of the state-owned concessionaire of the stretch of beach affected by the jobs.

By the end of March «the first part of the icon of Lignano Pineta – continues Ardito – will be completed, with the same architecture as the other parts of the tourist infrastructure based on a project by the Lignano engineer Maurizio Meroi».