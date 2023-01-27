Liliana Cardona Marín

To speak in youthful language, the patch with the contracted registration became heated and as it became a city issue, the Ministry of Education had to go out to respond to the concerns of parents, teachers, the media and even politicians.

In days gone by, this same page explained the issue of contracted enrollment in mega-schools. Of the three in question, two were operated by the Su Eje Temporal Union of the Technological University, the other by Fe y Alegría, so far so good.

What happened in a week?

Everything was going within the normal term, from the Coverage Department they already had the contract ready for the other yes, but the parents of the association insisted that things were not going well, that there was no movement in the school, that only a person did pre-registration writing down names in a notebook and finally they were right.

On Wednesday the 25th in the afternoon, two business days before the start of the school calendar for the official institutions of Pereira, it was learned that UTP would not be the operator and Troy burned down, because that meant that almost 3,000 students, and more than 100 teachers and administrators were left. in limbo.

The affected population

At the Hugo Ángel Jaramillo school, which is located in the Málaga neighborhood, important transformations were carried out by the previous operator. Teachers and some parents met yesterday at the UTP Fine Arts auditorium, the former wrote a letter, signed it and filed it. The latter thanked them for the entire process that they carried out for 11 years, they showed them a sense of belonging through support, as families do.

At the Hugo Ángel Jaramillo Educational Institution, the population is very diverse: there are children with disabilities who entered preschool and are already going to eighth grade, there are students who arrived displaced from Antioquia, others with economic limitations who are now in the third semester at the UTP, thanks to the scholarships and whose parents would never have been able to afford a degree. The neighborhood and the community changed, there are stories of young people who overcame consumption and a life that wasn’t going anywhere.

The other population affected is that of the Jaime Salazar Robledo de Las Brisas school where particularities or difficulties are the daily bread. They are 11-year processes that are interrupted if the new operator chooses to hire other teachers.

What the Secretary of Education said

The concern of those affected was conveyed by the journalists to the secretary Diana Ramírez, who replied: “The regulatory framework has changed and there is now talk of Hired Registration. Regarding the two educational institutions, we guarantee the provision of the service starting next week, without any inconvenience. There was a change of operator, that is true, but this will not cause trauma, this Secretariat and this Mayor’s Office are guarantors that children can always receive the best service. This is a piece of peace of mind for those concerned parents and teachers. Fe y Alegría has all the qualifications, experience, they have contracted enrollment in various areas of the country, we have good experience at the Diego Maya school, so there is no need to fear in that regard”.

To the question, why did the UTP come out? Ramírez replied that the time of the contract was over and that in the normative framework, it was necessary to take that obligatory step and it was to make a decision in that regard. That they are careful not to stray from the framework of the Law and a reserve issue that had been considered at a certain time. What is not clearly understood is why they waited until the last moment and did not do so since the first week of January.

The residence of the professors

The letter addressed to the mayor, dated the 26th of this month and with the subject ‘Open letter to the citizens of Pereira’, in its third paragraph states that they were informed orally by the Coverage Department about the hiring of another entity for the administration of schools, without having been officially contacted about their future employment.

In the last paragraph, they respectfully request the pertinent information on the legal and social reasons for the decision and on the continuity of the total team of related collaborators and the continuity of the educational projects implemented for 12 years in these communities.

The regional director of Fe y Alegría

The position of the new operator on the hiring of these teachers was sought and the response came from Juan Fernando Lañas, Regional Director for Bogotá, Tolima, a part of the Valley and the coffee region: “Fe y Alegría will review the profiles of the collaborators that the previous operator had been hiring and according to our internal hiring processes, prior to the corresponding studies that our Human Resources Department must apply, we will extend the invitation to hire people who meet the quality requirements of our organization”.

It was also consulted if they start on Monday, like all the others: “we are in the process of perfecting the contract with the Pereira Secretary of Education, we can tell the community that Fe y Alegría will guarantee the provision of the educational service in the best quality conditions , as soon as the technical, administrative and legal steps of the contract are completed, to start the operation and be able to provide the educational service”.

The position of the parents

After 5:00 in the afternoon, the members of the Hugo Ángel Jaramillo Parents’ Association left a meeting at the Secretariat and said that everything was going well. “Teachers will continue their work at school.” Today they will have another meeting with representatives of the operator to confirm the start of classes, which they hope will be on Wednesday at the latest. We will have to wait until the end of the afternoon, because the guardians expect it to be in writing: “respect for the working conditions of teachers (especially salaries), the admission of students next week, the PAE and the PEI that they bring ”.

Does no one care about mental health?

The psychologist Andrés Puerta, who knows the students in depth, was concerned about this situation: “We must normalize that we all need psychological support in one aspect or another. It must be taken into account that after the Pandemic a lot of work had to be done, the same situation had already been experienced last year and exposing children now to this anxiety and stress could be avoided”.