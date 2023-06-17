It will be seen whether Azam Khan is missing or hiding: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Interior Minister and Muslim League-N leader Rana Sanaullah says that it is too early to say anything about chairman PTI’s principal secretary Azam Khan.

Rana Sanaullah speaking in a private TV program said that it is too early to say anything about Azam Khan. Azam Khan’s family has not made any mark regarding him. An inquiry process will be conducted on the request regarding Azam Khan. It will be seen that Azam Khan is missing or hiding somewhere.

He further said that the vehicles recovered from PTI leaders in KP belong to the government. The Chief Secretary has told me responsibly that these vehicles belong to the government.

He further said that PTI chairman will not be able to play any important role in the country’s politics. The rise that was supposed to come to Chairman PTI came by May 8. This temptation brought rudeness and bad culture in the country’s politics.

In response to a question regarding Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, he said that all facilities are available in Pervez Elahi jail. Parvez Elahi is not being schooled in prison, he has all the facilities.