“It will be the TSE that decides and must decide based on the rulings of the Chamber” – Diario La Página

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, responded to the arguments of the Nuestro Tiempo party related to the immediate presidential re-election, for which he said that: “It will be the TSE that decides and must decide based on rulings of the Chamber.”

«Our Time (NT) can say what they want, but it will be the TSE (Supreme Electoral Court) that will ultimately determine that, those types of acts that they had yesterday border on the ridiculous, they have every right to file notices wherever they want. ; The answer may be the same one they have had and that they do not like, and they will surely not continue to like the answer they are going to have,” Castro responded.

Last Monday, the president of the Nuestro Tiempo party asked the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) judges not to register the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, as a candidate for president, since he said it would be unconstitutional.

“Our Time can put whatever notices it wants… these types of acts border on the ridiculous… It will be the TSE that decides and must decide based on the rulings of the Chamber,” said Ernesto Castro.

Share this: Facebook

X

