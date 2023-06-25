It would be in the hands of Emdupar workers to save the company

The Superintendency of Public and Home Services delivered a balance of how the Valledupar Public Services Company is doing, which is in charge of drinking water and sewerage in this city.

In the x-ray presented by the superintendent, Dagoberto Quiroga, it was learned that the entity currently has a financial deficit that starts from the high personnel plant and the value of its payroll that exceeds $2,500 million. Therefore, the only alternative to save the company is the negotiation of the collective agreement.

According to the entity, Emdupar was intervened in March 2023, as it did not have sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. At that time, his portfolio exceeded $80,000 million, and he had debts close to $30,000 million. Likewise, the company registered deficiencies in the provision of aqueduct and sewerage services caused by the lag of investments, in addition to not having the financial capacity to fulfill its labor, legal and administrative commitments.

Likewise, it was established that in the analyzes presented by the Superintendency they were able to verify that the company for years was the ‘small cash register’ of political and personal interests, which led it to the point of bankruptcy.

“More than the staff that is needed has been hired and they have been very permissive with collective agreements, 57% of the income is dedicated to the labor part and that is why there is not enough money to make investments and everything is outdated, as in networks and technology, even tariff collections have been made for investment and no investments have been made except to pay salaries. We have been talking with the workers and they have expressed their will, there are three lists of petitions presented by them, and that is how we will enter into negotiations”, said the official.

For now, Emdupar is unsustainable, its operating mechanism is obsolete, in addition to having a delinquent portfolio of 92% by users. In 2014, it was $46,000 million, and as of 2023, the figure is $89,000 million, that is, a critical issue.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

