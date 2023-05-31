It would jeopardize the generation of employment in service stations

The country’s fuel retail distribution sector affiliated to Fendipetroleo expressed through a press release its concern regarding the labor reform presented by the National Government, and which is currently being processed in the Congress of the Republic, taking into account that if the proposal is approved, according to the union, the operating costs of personnel in service stations would increase by 11.7%, promoting a disincentive in the generation of employment in the medium term

According to José Alberto Arias Tabares, recently appointed national spokesman for Fendipetroleo, the adjustment proposed by the labor reform regarding the increase in the values ​​of night, overtime and Sunday hours is worrying, taking into account that the distribution of fuels is 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“The retail fuel distribution sector is not able to assume this increase in operating costs, worrying that the more than 50,000 jobs generated in the 6,153 service stations that we have throughout the territory will be affected. which translates into $2.3 billion per month in cost overruns for the sector”, assured the union spokesman, who also asserted that of these close to a thousand jobs correspond to the department of Risaralda.

Arias specified that the sector fears that with the claims of the National Government through the labor reform, a phenomenon like that of previous years with the covid-19 pandemic and the social outbreak that motivated the national strike in 2021 when the service stations were forced to carry out restructuring of the workforce, given the drastic reduction in users.

From Fendipetroleo they have asked the National Government to establish a direct dialogue with the sector, in order to establish some work groups in front of the public policies that are being promoted, having there the possibility of exposing the effects that the labor reform and other regulations are generating for the fuel distribution sector in Colombia.

The Data

50,000 jobs generated in the 6,153 service stations that we have throughout the territory; Of this figure, some thousand jobs correspond to the department of Risaralda.