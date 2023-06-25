ITAIPU Generating Unit No. 14 after three-year maintenance is operational

The triennial preventive maintenance tasks of the Generating Unit No. 14 (U14) of the ITAIPU Hydroelectric Power Plant, ended this Friday, so the equipment returned to generate energy with optimal performance, highlighted the Maintenance Superintendence, dependent on the Technical Department Of the entity.

They reported that the tasks lasted about 10 days. The start of the works was on June 13 with the removal of the covers that lead to the generator for access to the machine. Next, and along with other inspection tasks, one of the most relevant activities planned was carried out, consisting of mapping the cavitation between the turbine blades.

In addition, they explained that the objective of the procedure was to detect surface discontinuities in the various sectors of the rotor, as well as imperfections, fissures, porosities or localized defects, product of previous repairs; erosions, among others. Likewise, areas with the presence of cavitation were verified.

On the other hand, they mentioned that this inspection process conducted by Entity technicians was carried out with penetrating liquid and included the following steps: cleaning of the entire surface to be analyzed, application of the penetrating liquid and removal of excess, application of developer product, inspection and interpretation of the indications, documentary record and photographic mapping. Defects located in areas considered critical were repaired.

For the execution of the works, the technicians strictly abide by the provisions of the procedures of the Maintenance Instruction of the Hydroelectric Power Plant, which contemplates all the information concerning the work to be carried out, in addition to the preliminary analysis of associated risks, in which the possible causes of accidents/incidents are identified and the control measures to be adopted are evaluated, in order to minimize the risks during the development of the tasks.

Finally, they recalled that the triennial preventive maintenance of the generating units of the plant aims to guarantee the proper functioning of the machines and, in this way, maintain the high levels of reliability and availability of generation of the hydroelectric plant.

