Itaipu officials reject the possible appointment of Lucho Zacarías as CEO

A group of Itaipu Binacional officials, on the Paraguayan side, released an open letter addressed to President-elect Santiago Peña, in which they strongly oppose a possible appointment of Justo “Lucho” Zacarías Irún, as CEO of the Entity.

In one part of the letter they question Santi Peña, if he confirms the appointment of the member of the Zacarías clan in the high position in the binational, “how would you present him to society? Would he introduce him as the right person? How an honest person? How a transparent person? How a person of his total trust? As a person who is not going to betray him?

They then express, “You Mr. President-Elect, Santiago Peña, would you cover your eyes and ears and would you dare to present it with those qualifying adjectives? Would you dare to present it knowing about his background?

Open letter to the president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña

Mr. President Elect, Santiago, we are a group of officials from Itaipu Binacional, Paraguayan side, with several years of service (from our own cadre) and members of various unions. In recent days we have seen and heard through various media outlets and also through social networks that you could name Mr. JUSTO “LUCHO” ZACARÍAS IRUN, as DGP (Paraguayan General Director) of Itaipu Binacional.

This motivated us to several meetings, and, above all, to a reflection, after the presentations, which you yourself made, of the future members of your government cabinet.

These presentations began on June 5 last. That day, you presented Mr. Enrique Riera as the next Minister of the Interior. He described him as a man “in favor of freedoms, democracy, respect for human rights.” Days later he did the same with Mr. Rubén Ramírez, as future Minister of Foreign Relations. He described him as “a connoisseur of the world of diplomacy, of international relations.” Then he was followed by Mr. Juan Carlos Baruja, to whom you are going to entrust the portfolio of the Ministry of Urbanism. He presented him as the person “indicated for the path of access to housing for Paraguayans.” On Wednesday, June 14, he presented Mr. Ángel Barchini as the future Minister of Justice. He affirmed that he is the man “indicated to make a difference with patriotism, honesty and management.” Days later he did the same with General Óscar González, whom he presented as the next Minister of Defense. He highlighted “his patriotism of him. His commitment to Paraguay ”. He then surprised by naming Claudia Centurión as the first Minister of Public Works in the history of Paraguay. Next on the list is Javier Giménez, whom he appointed as future Minister of Industry and Commerce.

Now, after seeing and listening to all these presentations, we wonder if it were true about the future appointment of Mr. JUSTO “LUCHO” ZACARÍAS IRUN, as General Director of Itaipu

Binational, how would you present it to society? Would you introduce him as the right person? How an honest person? How a transparent person? As a person of your total confidence? How can a person who is not going to betray you? You Mr. President Elect, Santiago Peña, would you cover your eyes and ears and would you dare to present it with those qualifying adjectives? Would you dare to present it knowing about his background? We remind you briefly: Justo Zacarías in his time in the Alto Paraná governorate (2013-2018) was characterized by allegations of corruption. Tax folders were even opened to investigate the alleged punishable acts of illicit enrichment, money laundering, criminal association and others.

We also do not forget their surroundings. From the ZI CLAN, led by his brother, JAVIER ZACARÍAS IRÚN, from his wife SANDRA MC LEOD. They did a lot of damage to Alto Paraná, which at the time were denounced and still go unpunished (it is enough to resort to the journalistic media). Wounds and damage that are still open.

The questions are asked Mr. President Elect, Santiago Peña. Maybe these lines can reach you.

Meanwhile we tell you that the ZI CLAN, as it always did, is moving heaven and earth, even promising charges, to reach Itaipu Binacional. In other words, they are already raffling off the charges.

We are tired of the return of the old practices of “discounts” or “contributions” for the “Party”, where we know that this money is finally used to send their children to study abroad or visit and buy in the best stores in the world and to buy apartments on the beaches of Brazil. It is to this “illustrious” character that you, Mr. President-Elect, want to entrust the destinies of Paraguayan energy sovereignty…

It would be like giving the management of a bank to Ali Baba and his “clan”, sorry for your 40 thieves…

