ITAIPU promotes strengthening regional tourism through the mural painting contest “Explayarte”

With the aim of seeking to value and make visible the work of local and national talents, in addition to strengthening tourism at the regional level, ITAIPU Binacional, through its Tourism Advisory, promotes the “Explayarte” contest, of Artistic Expressions for creators, illustrators , visual artists, plastic artists, from other disciplines and amateurs.

Registrations are still open. Those interested in participating in this contest must complete the online form bit.ly/FormulariodePostulación-Explayarte with all the requested information. Also keep in mind that the minimum age required by the contest is 18 years; The work must be of their own creation (up to two proposals per artist can be applied for) and the painting technique is free. Reading the bases and conditions guide bit.ly/GuíadeBasesyCondiciones-Explayarte is recommended to meet the requirements of the competition.

The selected artists will be made known through ITAIPU’s social networks and will have the opportunity to capture their works on a mural located on the Tacuru Pucu beach of the Costanera Hernandarias. The authors of the awarded works of art have the possibility of receiving a tablet for design.

This is a mural painting competition, freestyle, to be held in the Playa Tacuru Pucu, Hernandarias, recreational space that is part of the Tourist Complex ITAIPU.

This cultural competition seeks to promote the district of Hernandarias through art, so the theme will be oriented to the potential of the city. The artists will be able to highlight aspects that characterize it and the traits or customs that are typical of its identity.

The initiative is part of the second stage of the projected works on Tacuru Pucu Beach, which aims to become a meeting point that can be enjoyed 365 days a year, not only in summer.

ITAIPU seeks to take advantage of this important space in Hernandarias for the promotion of tourism in the area and the generation of opportunities for economic progress for the municipality and its inhabitants.