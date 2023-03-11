Home News Itaipu started testing applicants for scholarships
Itaipu started testing applicants for scholarships

Itaipu started testing applicants for scholarships

The Paraguayan Director of Itaipu Binacional Manuel María Cáceres, spoke with our station, said, among other things, that there are 2,500 scholarships available for which 8,092 applicants were qualified in 12 locations and that this year 5 more were added throughout the country. The budget granted is 8 million dollars per year from Itaipu, to meet the expenses caused by the program.

In addition, they were granted to indigenous communities, as well as to people with disabilities, which seeks greater inclusion.


