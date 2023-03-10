Asuncion, National Radio.-Within the framework of the agreement “Support for social actions and emergency preparation of Paraguayan State institutions”, ITAIPU Binacional, through the Executive Coordination Directorate, financed the project “Modernization of agricultural technical education through the survey of data, preliminary studies and preliminary projects of schools”, promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), and implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

With this project, the Binacional seeks to install state-of-the-art technology in 14 agricultural and agromechanical educational institutions, in order to improve the quality of life and the educational process of 6,000 students, teaching, administrative and operational staff of the training centers dependent on the MAG.

ITAIPU, through the news portal, highlighted that the results of the diagnosis and survey of participatory data, carried out over several months with the beneficiary communities, will be held this Thursday in an act that was attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Moisés Bertoni; the ITAIPU agricultural project advisor, Bettina Aguilera; the director and representative of UNOPS in Paraguay, Roberto Carrillo, among other special guests.

In the note, he said that the Secretary of State, in addition to the director of the Agrarian Education Directorate (DEA) of the MAG, Lucio Velázquez, thanked ITAIPU Binacional for its support in this initiative that is so important for the rural development of the country.

They highlighted the holding of workshops, interviews, and other actions that made it possible to design a comprehensive and participatory modernization proposal that responds to the needs of each school and its community, providing “tailor-made” possibilities for each context, and informing possible future decisions for agricultural technical education in Paraguay.

On behalf of ITAIPU, Bettina Aguilera, presented the methodology and data collection of the process, which included the following areas: organization, educational institution, furniture and equipment, information and communication technologies (ICTs), production, environment, services basics, infrastructure and safety, health and the environment.

Some 120 people, including students, mothers, fathers, teachers, directors and technicians participated in this data collection process, through a total of 16 proposals validation workshops.

Students value support

Ulises Vega, a second-year student of the Higher Technician in Agromechanics career at the Instituto Técnico Superior Agromecánico de Caacupé, and Leticia Garcete, a third-year student of the Agricultural Technical Baccalaureate at the Villarrica Agricultural School, highlighted the importance of implementing these plans of modernization, since they will serve to make them more competitive professionals and avoid migration to areas far from their communities, in search of better employment horizons.

The learning techniques most valued by the students are those of growing vegetables, managing agricultural equipment, raising large and small livestock, among others.

During the interviews carried out in the various communities, the students highlighted their desire to take this learning to their families, undertake work and contribute to the development of their communities and the country.

The agricultural sector is the area of ​​greatest gravitation in the national economy; Agricultural, livestock, and agromechanical schools provide training opportunities for young people from rural areas throughout the country, contributing to the retention of talent and reducing migration from the countryside to the city.