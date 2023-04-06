The Itaipu Tourist Complex will remain open to the public during Holy Week at its usual hours. Visitors will be able to do the complete tour, which includes the Monumental Illumination, Linear Park, Costanera Hernandarias and Tacurú Pucú Beach. With this proposal, the Binacional adheres to the promotion of internal tourism throughout the holy days.

As is customary every year, this Holy Thursday and Friday, the entity will offer its visitors the traditional chipa, accompanied by sweet burnt stew, as well as traditional foods of Paraguayan culture.

Guided tours of the Itaipu Hydroelectric Power Plant start every day at 8:00, 9:00, 10:00, 10:30, 1:10, 2:00 and 2:30 p.m. In turn, the Reduced Model of the dam will receive tourists at 8:00, 9:00, 10:00, 11:00, 13:15, 14:15 and 15:00.

Reservations at (061) 599-8040 / 8094, or at [email protected]