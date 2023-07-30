Itaipu will strengthen the infrastructure and resources of the Prosecutor’s Office in Alto Paraná

Delegation that accompanied the general director of Itaipu on his visit to the Public Ministry of the tenth department.

In an effort to strengthen the infrastructure and resources of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the Alto Paraná region, the deputy prosecutor of Area X, Dr. Jorge Sosa, received on the eve (27) the visit of the director general of Itaipú, Manuel María Cáceres. The legal director of the entity, Dr. Juan Rafael Caballero, and the deputy for the department, Tiki González Vaesken, accompanied the delegation.

During the meeting, the parties analyzed the possibility of providing infrastructure elements and supplies to the units of the Ciudad del Este Regional Prosecutor’s Office. This initiative seeks to strengthen the operational capacity of the Public Ministry and improve its resources for the performance of its functions in this area of ​​the country.

Likewise, Dr. Sosa and the delegation of visitors toured the different departments of the institution.

On the occasion, possible areas for improvement were identified and the specific details of the collaboration were discussed. They also promised to strengthen cooperation with an agreement that will be signed soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

