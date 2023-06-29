Italian businessman Benny Colonico appeared at his restaurant in Guayaquil

The Italian businessman Benny Colonico was kidnapped for five days / Photo social networks

After spending five days kidnapped, the Italian businessman Benny Colonico appeared alive in his restaurant in the north of Guayaquil.

According to preliminary information, the businessman reached the outside of the restaurant on his owna around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The foreigner, 49 years old, would have been abandoned by his captors in a sector of the road to the Coast and then took a taxi to the food place.

The victim contacted police who went to the scene to gather information about the incident. The agents remained at the site until midnight and then withdrew without commenting on what happened.

So far, the authorities have not given further details about the event or if there was a rescue involved. It is expected that in the next few hours they will deliver information about the case.

Colonico’s apparent release occurred on the same day as the location of a shrimp businessman kidnapped in Durán.

Kidnapping of Italian businessman Benny Colonico

Benny Colonico was kidnapped at 4:32 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2023 at his restaurant located in La Garzota. A video from a security camera recorded the event.

In the images it can be seen that two presumed police officers approach the entrance door of the business. There they talk for a few seconds and then the kidnappers appear. Are two men with long and short weapons who enter the restaurant to kidnap Colonico.