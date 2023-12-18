Italian cardinal sentenced to 5.5 years in prison after embezzlement

© REUTERS

A Vatican court on Saturday sentenced Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu to five years and six months in prison for embezzlement. Becciu is the highest-ranking church official ever to stand trial in a Vatican criminal court.

The trial against Becciu mainly revolved around a showroom in London’s Sloane Square, which was previously used by the well-known Harrods shopping center. The showroom was purchased by the Vatican for 350 million euros, while the real value was ‘only’ 210 million. The amount was paid with donation money.

The cardinal, along with nine others, was charged with embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office, fraud, witness tampering and extortion.

Becciu, 75 and a former adviser to Pope Francis, strongly denied the allegations. But the court found the cardinal guilty on Saturday and sentenced him to 5.5 years in prison. Becciu’s lawyer emphasizes that his client is innocent and will appeal the verdict.

The case against the cardinal lasted two years and is actually unprecedented within the Catholic Church. Becciu was the pope’s chief of staff and was a key diplomat between 2011 and 2018. The man was once even considered a contender for the papacy.

The story of the Vatican scam was first exposed by Italian journalist Massimiliano Coccia. The revelation led to Becciu’s resignation in 2020. The cardinal filed a defamation suit against Coccia, claiming his ruined reputation ruined his chances of becoming pope. But the Italian civil court recently dismissed that case.

