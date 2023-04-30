Home » Italian catering day at the Ministry
“The sector represents a flywheel of Made in Italy”, Urso

The premiere took place this morning at Palazzo Piacentini Day of Catering for the Culture of Italian Hospitalitypromoted by the Italian Federation of Public Exercises (FIPE-Confcommercio) which involved over 5,000 companies, including restaurants, trattorias, taverns and pizzerias throughout Italy and over 500 abroad.

The initiative was an opportunity to sign the Italian Catering Manifesto, aimed at defending and promoting the values ​​of sustainability, innovation, safety and legality that the sector represents. A sector that boasts over 43 billion of added value and employs around 1.2 million, absolutely central to strategic supply chains in the country’s economy, such as agri-food and tourism.

Today’s event was attended by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear and, via video link, the Ministers of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida and Tourism Daniela Santanchè.

“The catering – underlined Minister Urso in his speech – represents one of the national excellences, which drives exports and encourages international tourism in our country. Because of this – he added – we believe we can win the battle on the recognition of Italian cuisine by Unesco. In this context, we are implementing a law on Made in Italy which will be presented to the Council of Ministers in the coming weeks and which will protect these Italian excellences from unfair competition and counterfeiting”.

