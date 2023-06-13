Italian certificates delivered to Trasacco – Abruzzo laborer wives

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRASACCO, JUNE 13 – The Mayor of Trasacco, Cesidio Lobene, presented the certificates of the “Literacy of the Italian language” course for foreigners in the council chamber of the Municipality. The initiative curated by the Municipality of Trasacco in collaboration with the Associazione Presenza Culturale Amici di Romolo Liberale, involved more than twenty women, mostly wives of laborers who work in the Fucino plain, who reside in the Municipality and mostly housewives . “The ceremony – comments Councilor Guido Venditti – was presided over by Professor Rita Salvi, to whom we would like to thank you for the commitment she has been putting into social activities for years”. (HANDLE).

