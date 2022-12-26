Last summer, while working in the emergency room of Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine), a patient had refused to be treated by him due to the color of his skin. Today the 35-year-old doctor of Cameroonian origin Andi Florin Nganso Fenjiep, after 16 years he became an Italian citizen. Ngaso, very well known and appreciated in the area, received the Constitution from the hands of a couple of days ago Mark Sartomayor of Caorle (Venice), where he resides, officially swearing and to ensure that his “commitment to social justice will not end”, as he told the Veneto messengeradding: “I dedicate this day to the million Italians without citizenship”.

Refusal to be visited

On 17 August last, a 59-year-old man, PBA, formerly a seasonal worker in Lignano Sabbiadoro, residing in Treviso, where he appeared to be “homeless”, arrived at the Lignano emergency room and had refused to be treated by a black doctor and indeed he had protested with such vivacity that he brought a patrol of the carabinieri, who had reported on the case, for an evaluation by the magistrate of the Udine prosecutor’s office. Nganso had filed a lawsuit not “out of a desire for solely personal justice”, but out of “the need to demonstrate an act of resistance to a hatred and racism that not only exist in this country, but which grow stronger when the proximity of an electoral appointment suggests that certain positions will be protected,” he explained at the time (the general election was held on September 25).

Italian citizen

Today he explained to the Friulian newspaper that he was “born in Varese, my city”, then that he was “born a second time in the classrooms of the medical faculty at the University of Insubria”, where he had had the opportunity to “strengthen an identity complex, mixed, elaborate and proud. It has been years of struggle, acceptance and gaining awareness”.

Italy, he concluded, “is the nest from which I have decided to allow my energy to flourish in the world. I am happy to be able to do so with greater serenity now”.