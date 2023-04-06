news-txt”>

Fiorentina mortgages the Italian Cup final. In fact, the Italian team gave Zini another showdown against Cremonese. A 2-0 success signed by Cabral-Nico Gonzalez which in fact will make the return to the Franchi much easier. The Tuscans have shown that they are really going through an excellent period by playing a high-intensity match and above all making the most of the incursions from the wings to put Cremonese in difficulty. Ballardini’s team, now one step away from Serie B in the championship, failed to put the Viola in too much difficulty by playing a throw-in match despite the crowds on big occasions.

A match that had become the most important of the season for the Grigiorossi and also the only goal left after first eliminating Napoli and then Roma in their respective dens. Now for the second act we will have to wait until the 27th when the purple dream of returning to the final will be supported by an entire stadium, while the residual hopes of a comeback will remain for the Cremonese team. The match was immediately exciting with a melee in the area by Cremonese and on the other side a diagonal by Tsadjout outside by a few centimeters and a free kick by Valeri wide. In the 13th minute it was Cabral’s turn who grazed the post with a dry right foot from outside the area. It is the prelude to the goal that arrives in the 19th minute with a perfect cross from Biraghi who catches Cabral in the area who heads higher than all and realizes the advantage. Fiorentina which comes close to doubling with Nico Gonzalez shortly after but Sarr saves himself on the line by rejecting.

In the second half, coach Ballardini tried to change his attitude with the entry of Buonaiuto and Dessers, but it was Fiorentina who immediately touched the goal with a shot from Ikonè. The grey-red answer comes with Dessers committing Terracciano. Shortly after, Buonaiuto’s failed chance is sensational, as a few steps from the small area he clamorously butts the ball. However, Fiorentina reacts and in the 24th minute with Cabral almost scores twice, on the second attempt Aiwu saves on the line but the intervention of the Var indicates the touch of the hand. Red for the defender and penalty that Nico Golzalez converts for the 2-0. It is the virtual end of the match, until the final whistle.