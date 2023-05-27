Italian, Fiorentina’s victory is for the fans – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MAY 27 – “It’s not that every time you can string together so many clear scoring situations but those times you manage to get in front of goal you have to be as cold as today. We still played the game and went under for their great play. In the second half we were always in their half and in the end we were rewarded. We cared about it because it was the last one in front of our fans. Jovic? understand where to attack the space. He has had many opportunities, even in the Cup he could stamp. He has quality and has been doing great things lately, I hope he gives us some satisfaction.” So Vincenzo Italiano at the end of his Fiorentina’s victorious match against Roma, in the last match of the season at the Artemio Franchi.



A victory that could give a greater injection of confidence for the last league match against Sassuolo but especially for the Conference League final in Prague against West Ham: “Even before the Italian Cup final we knew we couldn’t give up concentration. We told ourselves that whatever happened we would have had to roll up our sleeves. There was a lot of disappointment in the days following the defeat against Inter. Reassembling a team like Roma isn’t easy but the lads were extraordinary.” said the Viola coach, who then underlined how they are thinking of finishing the championship well but clearly the goal is the conquest of the Conference League: “It was our goal on the last day at home to give the fans joy. we have to give up. First the last away game and then the Conference which will conclude an amazing season. We need to arrive in Prague with confidence and enthusiasm.”



Rolando Mandragora is certainly among the Viola protagonists of the victory over Roma: “These are beautiful emotions.



Nice to finish at home like this. Now head to Sassuolo and then ready for the Conference League final. The trend had to be reversed, good to start again. We settled the game and we had a game of domination”. (ANSA).

