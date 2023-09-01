Italian GP, ​​FP2: Sainz’s Ferrari commands, the McLarens are doing well

Monza Friday ends with Sainz’s Ferrari at the top. P2 and P4 for the McLarens, separated by Pérez, then Verstappen and Leclerc.

With the checkered flag on FP2 comes to an end Friday of GP d’Italiafourteenth round of the 2023 season of F1. At the end of the session, interrupted in the first and last minutes by two red flags, the best performance went to Carlos Sainz in 1:21.355confirming the goodness of the Ferrari on the dry lap. The same excellent indications were given, at least in the qualification simulation, by the McLaren, which decided to introduce an important package of adaptations for low-load tracks at the Italian GP. The second time, just +0.019″ from Ferrari number 55, goes to Lando Norriswhile third at +0.185″ is Sergio Perezauthor of a spin during the race pace simulation which led Race Direction to display the second red flag.

The Mexican, who had had an excellent session up until then, went wide at the Parabolica, turning when he kept his foot on the accelerator on the gravel and leaning his rear wing against the barriers. His Red Bull then got stuck in the gravel, causing the session and all race pace simulations to be interrupted. As far as pace in the race is concerned, Ferrari seems to confirm itself as the first pursuer of Red Bull, which however, despite the accident at the end of FP2, seems to be able to count on both drivers this weekend. McLaren is also close to the Reds, while the Mercedes seem to be in slightly more difficulty, especially with Hamilton, and the Aston Martin, also hampered by reliability problems.

Fourth Piastri, confirming the speed of McLaren on the flying lap, followed by Verstappen and Leclerc. Subdued session for the Dutchman, who changed the rear wing compared to the FP1s by choosing a lighter configuration. The Monegasque, on the other hand, lingered on the Qualifying simulation, but gave excellent sensations on the pace. Williams is seventh with the usual Albon, while Alonso, Russell and Hulkenberg close the top ten. Magnussen opens the second half of the standings, followed by Bottas, Gasly, Tsunoda, Ocon and Sargeant. Only seventeenth Hamilton, who complained about the program carried out during the session, ahead of Lawson and Zhou. Last and timeless Stroll, who, having given up his AMR23 to Drugovich in the first session, has just completed a out lap before having to stop on the track with a fuel system problem.

Photo: Alessandro Martellotta for Newsf1.it

