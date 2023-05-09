Home » Italian Juventus wants to get rid of two obstacles
Italian Juventus wants to get rid of two obstacles

Italian Juventus wants to get rid of two obstacles
Hesport – Abdullah AlawiTuesday 9 May 2023 – 04:16

The management of the Italian football team, Juventus, is close to terminating the contract of the Dutch player of Moroccan origin, Mohamed Ihtarin, due to problems that affected his level.

And “Goal Italia” stated that Juventus’ lawyer is working to terminate the contract of Ihtarin, concluded in 2021, after joining the Italian team from Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Ithattarin had entered into many problems that negatively affected his career, in light of speculation that he might retire, knowing that he has a contract with “Juve” until 2025.

The same source stressed that the officials of the “old lady” tried to provide psychological support to the player in recent months, before they decided to terminate his contract in order to protect the club’s image after he was accused of being associated with a criminal group operating in the Netherlands and Belgium, knowing that he denies this.

It should be noted that the last official match played by Ihtarin was on May 6, 2022, against the Dutch club De Graafschap.

Dutch Eindhoven Mohamed Ihtarin Juventus
