Home » Italian summer school, positive balance. Awarded diplomas to participants
News

Italian summer school, positive balance. Awarded diplomas to participants

by admin

SCHOOL AND FAMILIES – Initiative at the Leopardi school in the presence of councilor Dorota Kusiak

This morning, Friday 11 August 2023, the final party of the summer school for children and young people from different countries took place at the Leopardi school headquarters, with the delivery of diplomas to all participants, children and mothers, who followed the Italian courses from the first week of July.

The moment of celebration, which saw the presence of the municipal councilor for Public Education and Policies for the Family Dorota Kusiak, was open to all parents, who participated in large numbers and greatly appreciated the moment of awarding their children’s diplomas.
The summer school has now reached its fifteenth edition and stands as a consolidated reality known and appreciated in our area. The school is a project of the Inclusion Organizational Unit of the Municipality of Ferrara, supported by the Area Plans for Wellness and Health, which involves various associations and realities in the area, in particular viale K and the Il Germoglio Cooperative, the ANOLF and the G. Govoni Comprehensive Institute.
Participation was remarkable again this year with 125 members, 21 of whom were mothers who were able to attend the courses also thanks to a ‘nursing’ service which welcomed their children.
However, the summer school does not end with today’s party, in fact from 1 to 14 September a “bridge” class will be activated with about 15 children who will begin attending the first classes of the city’s primary schools this year. Given the age of the children, the activities will focus on play-teaching and on workshops that will take place in the spaces of the Treasure Island.

See also  NASA Warns Heat Waves Will Persist Unless Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cease

“Positive results for the Italian summer school – commented the city councilor on the occasion Dorothy Kusiak – which continues to represent not only a moment of learning the Italian language in preparation for the school year, but provides opportunities for children to experience moments of socializing and playing in a responsible way. The experience gained over the years confirms that this initiative gives confidence to pupils and families to face a positive and serene return to school”

Downloadable images:

You may also like

Capacity Italy, the technical desk for frontline administrations...

Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Anwar Haq Kakar on becoming...

Edict 1st. notice Aura Francisca Rodríguez de Cetre

60 Meteor Showers Per Hour: A Spectacular Display...

Cinema al Chiostro, homage to Massimo Troisi

Representative Hashed presents the teacher’s club report in...

Claudia López scolded Juan Valdez, Chef Burger and...

Formula 1 Garage 158 Would abolishing the DRS...

Messi scores his eighth goal in MLS and...

Two minors apprehended for attempted robbery with mini...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy