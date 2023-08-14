Italian summer school, positive balance. Awarded diplomas to participants

SCHOOL AND FAMILIES – Initiative at the Leopardi school in the presence of councilor Dorota Kusiak

This morning, Friday 11 August 2023, the final party of the summer school for children and young people from different countries took place at the Leopardi school headquarters, with the delivery of diplomas to all participants, children and mothers, who followed the Italian courses from the first week of July.

The moment of celebration, which saw the presence of the municipal councilor for Public Education and Policies for the Family Dorota Kusiak, was open to all parents, who participated in large numbers and greatly appreciated the moment of awarding their children’s diplomas.

The summer school has now reached its fifteenth edition and stands as a consolidated reality known and appreciated in our area. The school is a project of the Inclusion Organizational Unit of the Municipality of Ferrara, supported by the Area Plans for Wellness and Health, which involves various associations and realities in the area, in particular viale K and the Il Germoglio Cooperative, the ANOLF and the G. Govoni Comprehensive Institute.

Participation was remarkable again this year with 125 members, 21 of whom were mothers who were able to attend the courses also thanks to a ‘nursing’ service which welcomed their children.

However, the summer school does not end with today’s party, in fact from 1 to 14 September a “bridge” class will be activated with about 15 children who will begin attending the first classes of the city’s primary schools this year. Given the age of the children, the activities will focus on play-teaching and on workshops that will take place in the spaces of the Treasure Island.

“Positive results for the Italian summer school – commented the city councilor on the occasion Dorothy Kusiak – which continues to represent not only a moment of learning the Italian language in preparation for the school year, but provides opportunities for children to experience moments of socializing and playing in a responsible way. The experience gained over the years confirms that this initiative gives confidence to pupils and families to face a positive and serene return to school”

