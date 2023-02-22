A survey conducted by Enit has discovered it: the Italian style is the aspect that has remained most impressed in the memories of foreign tourists who have visited our country (43.4%), more than the natural beauties and cultural heritage (38.9 % and 32.8%), and luxury products. At least 20% of those who have been to Italy in the last 5 years have been there at least three times, and more than 30% say so in Austria and Switzerland. Furthermore, 37.7% of those interviewed intend to come to Italy in 2023, for an increase of approximately 8% compared to the figure for the last five years. Based on Enit forecasts, the foreign tourist audience should be made up of Spaniards (14.6%), Americans (12.7%), Swiss (12.3%) and Austrians (12.2%).

The Austrians choose the sea, the Spaniards the cities of art

The peak of tourists should coincide with the summer season, which should host about half of the total flow.

“The most chosen destinations by far are the seaside resorts (36.8%) and the cities of art (31.7%) – explains Sandro Pappalardo director of the Board of Enit -. 61.5% of Austrians said they had been to a seaside resort, which falls for Swiss (46.8%) and Germans (41.8%). On the other hand, regarding cities of art, the highest figure belongs to the Spaniards, 73% of whom have chosen to visit a city of art, as well as the French (57.4%) and the Americans (44.4%)” .

Furthermore, reports breaking latest news, about 35% of those who traveled to Italy spent between 500 and 1500 euros. The Enit study highlights a tendency for Americans to spend more, while those who spend less come from France and Austria.

Post-pandemic: more space for small local excellences

In 2022, the naturalistic heritage is the first motivation for a holiday, supplanting the classic Italy-art combination, which ‘falls’ into second position. In fact, 18.1% of Italians and 22.4% of foreigners move to spend a holiday in contact with nature.

“Post-pandemic tourism leaves more room for the small excellences of the territory, with trips and excursions to discover villages and internal areas of the country – explains Roberto di Vincenzo, president of Isnart -: an important step in the objective of expanding the tourist season and decongestion of flows. And companies that focus on quality services are rewarded by a more loyal clientele”.

Indeed, a research by Isnart-Unioncamere reveals that almost one in 2 tourists returns to their holiday destination, and one in 10 does so to stay in a trusted facility.

In 2022 spending will grow by +17.4%

The research conducted by Enit and Isnart-Unioncamere therefore shows a picture of general recovery in the sector, which has produced an overall economic impact estimated at 77 billion euros, thanks to the expenses incurred by over 770 million tourists, including overnight stays in and accommodation in private homes (second homes, residences of friends and relatives, apartments and rooms for rent). Compared to 2021, the growth is +16.7% for attendance and +17.4% for spending.