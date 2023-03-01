Italian cinema in Romania with Visuali Italiane, first stop from 6 to 12 March in Bucharest and then continue in Cluj-Napoca (21-26 March) and Timişoara (30 March to 2 April).

Conceived and organized by the Italian Cultural Institute of Bucharest in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Bucharest, ICE Romania and Italian Screens, with the sponsorship of the National Union of Italian Film Critics – SNCCI, and with the artistic direction of Mario Sesti, the event brings to the attention of the public nine films, a special event with the screening of Interno Notte by Marco Bellocchio, two restored classics: Milan caliber 9 by Ferdinando Di Leo, (1972) and The mad desire by Luciano Salce ( 1962). To open Visioni Italiane The eight mountains of Felix Van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch, with Alessandro Borghi, Luca Marinelli, Elena Lietti.

“Venice reinvented by a video artist who turned to cinema (Atlantis), Rome by night (Ghost Night), Mediterranean Calabria (A Chiara), Sicily in autumn (Bone Spacca) and the outskirts of Naples (Piano piano): who will follow first of all, our festival will meet the primacy of pure cinema which is that of linking a story to a landscape, as in The eight mountains, the opening film of Visuali Italiane. What stories are these? Italy is not a country of young people but its cinema is. Many of the films (Me and Spotty, A Chiara, Slowly, Ghost Night, Atlantis, Vera) give eyes and voice to adolescents, kids, teenagers, as if cinema felt the need to redesign the environment that surrounds them starting from their gaze. What emerges is the portrait of a country full of secret dreams, memorable locations, unknown enclaves. And of history. Bellocchio, author of the special event with Exterior night, tells the dramatic story of the Moro case, Giuseppe Piccioni fascism in a corner of the province (L’shadow of the day). Two restored classics such as The mad desire and Milano caliber 9 (jewels of the genre, comedy and detective story, Italian style), frame this pulsating compilation that brings Italian cinema to Romania. But it is above all thanks to the conviction of the ambassador Alfredo Durante Mangoni and of the director of the Italian Cultural Institute Laura Napolitano, the support of Italian Screen and the National Union of Film Critics, that a Romanian public will be able to immerse themselves in these worlds and these visions” , says Mario Sesti.

“Italian cinema has a long and prestigious history, with masterpieces that have conquered audiences all over the world. But contemporary Italian cinema is just as lively and interesting, with a new generation of directors, actors and producers who are carrying on the tradition of Italian cinema and at the same time experimenting with new forms and languages. In a continuous confrontation between passion for reality and transcendence, between lucidity of gaze and visionary nature, our cinema tells of marginality, adolescence, otherness but also history and power. Visual Italian tries to offer the Romanian public, in Bucharest, Cluj and Timisoara, a look as complete and aware as possible of the latest trends in our cinema, with the conviction that our cinema has a lot to offer and that this festival represents a great opportunity to discover and appreciate it”, declares the director Laura Napolitano.

At the end of the individual screenings, the public will be able to dialogue with the authors. The following will be present: Ludovica Rampoldi, screenwriter of Exterior Night; Giuseppe Piccioni director of The shadow of the day; Charlotte Vandermeersch, director of The Eight Mountains; Emanuele Salce son of Luciano Salce; Nicola Prosatore, director of Piano piano; Cosimo Gomez, director of Spotty Hall; Yuri Ancarani, director of Atlantis; Vincenzo Pirrotta, director of Spaccaossa; Fulvio Risuleo, director of Ghost Night; Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel, directors of Vera.

Program titles: The eight mountains by Felix Van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch, with Alessandro Borghi, Luca Marinelli, Elena Lietti; Spotty and I by Cosimo Gomez (2022), with Filippo Scotti, Michela De Rossi, Paola Minaccioni; To Chiara by Jonas Carpignano (2021), with Swamy Rotolo, Claudio Rotolo, Greece Rotolo; Atlantis by Yuri Ancarani (2021), with Daniele Barison, Bianka Berényi; Spaccaossa by Vincenzo Pirrotta (2022,) with Vincenzo Pirrotta, Selene Caramazza, Luigi Lo Cascio; Ghost Night by Fulvio Risuleo (2022), with Edoardo Pesce, Yothyn Clavenzani, Elisa Pierdominici; Vera by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel, (2022), with Vera Gemma, Daniel De Palma, Sebastian Dascalu; The Shadow of the Day by Giuseppe Piccioni (2022), with Benedetta Porcaroli, Riccardo Scamarcio, Lino Musella; Piano piano by Nicola Prosatore (2022), with Dominique Donnarumma, Antonia Truppo, Giuseppe Pirozzi; External night by Marco Bellocchio (2022), with Fabrizio Gifuni, Margherita Buy, Toni Servillo, Fausto Russo Alessi, Gabriel Montesi, Daniela Marra; Milan caliber 9 by Ferdinando Di Leo (1972), with Gastone Moschin, Barbara Bouchet, Mario Adorf; The mad desire by Luciano Salce (1962), with Ugo Tognazzi, Catherine Spaak, Diletta D’Andrea.

During the Festival, on 10 March, ITA – Foreign Trade Agency organizes the event “Visuali Italiane: measures to support film co-production and distribution”, a round table, moderated by Mario Sesti, to present the support measures offered by the governments of the two countries to stimulate the film industry to collaborate in the co-production and distribution of films. To talk about it Roberto Stabile, Head of the Internationalization Area of ​​ANICA) and Head of Special Projects of the Cinema and Audiovisual DG of the Ministry of Culture, consultant for international relations of Cinecittà; Antonio Maresi, Vice Area Manager, Area Corporate Lending Department Unicredit SPA, Valentin Alexandru Boldeiu, Head of EU Funds, Unicredit SA. Representing Romania: Valentina Miu, MEDIA Coordinator of Creative Europe, Ministry of Culture, Ilinka Teodorescu, Consultant for International Relations, National Center of Cinematography, Ionut Ionescu, Alliance of Romanian Film Producers.

Visuali Italiane is organized by the Italian Cultural Institute of Bucharest in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Bucharest, ICE Romania and Italian Screens, with the patronage of the Italian National Film Critics Union – SNCCI.