SCARMAGNO

Italvolt has announced a partnership with the Politecnico di Milano, to create a closed-cycle circular economy for the development of batteries for electric mobility.

As part of the agreement, the recently established interdepartmental laboratory of the Polytechnic, Circ-eV, circular factory for the electrified vehicles of the future, will identify primary sources of raw materials and analyze the possibilities of recovering key materials from sources. recycled secondary, such as exhausted batteries.

Politecnico di Milano will map supply chains to help Italvolt source raw materials from primary sources for the construction of the Scarmagno gigafactory, with a fully operational production capacity of 45 GWh. The University will evaluate the quality of materials from primary suppliers to ensure the production of lithium-ion batteries of the highest quality and sustainability.

In addition to the primary supply sources, the Politecnico will analyze the flows related to production waste to feed the supply also through secondary sources. The University will evaluate the entire production chain to allow Italvolt to recover key material present in exhausted batteries. This analysis will be essential to minimize waste and develop a fully efficient production process.

The research work of the Politecnico will allow Italvolt to adapt its production process to the evolution of the dynamics between supply and demand. By increasing the efficiency of the procurement of raw materials through primary and secondary sources, Italvolt will reduce both the final cost of the batteries and the overall waste of the development process. Meanwhile, the presentation of Italvolt’s plan to kick off the authorization process is pending. –