Home News Italvolt signs an agreement with the Poli of Milan
News

Italvolt signs an agreement with the Poli of Milan

by admin
Italvolt signs an agreement with the Poli of Milan

SCARMAGNO

Italvolt has announced a partnership with the Politecnico di Milano, to create a closed-cycle circular economy for the development of batteries for electric mobility.

As part of the agreement, the recently established interdepartmental laboratory of the Polytechnic, Circ-eV, circular factory for the electrified vehicles of the future, will identify primary sources of raw materials and analyze the possibilities of recovering key materials from sources. recycled secondary, such as exhausted batteries.

Politecnico di Milano will map supply chains to help Italvolt source raw materials from primary sources for the construction of the Scarmagno gigafactory, with a fully operational production capacity of 45 GWh. The University will evaluate the quality of materials from primary suppliers to ensure the production of lithium-ion batteries of the highest quality and sustainability.

In addition to the primary supply sources, the Politecnico will analyze the flows related to production waste to feed the supply also through secondary sources. The University will evaluate the entire production chain to allow Italvolt to recover key material present in exhausted batteries. This analysis will be essential to minimize waste and develop a fully efficient production process.

The research work of the Politecnico will allow Italvolt to adapt its production process to the evolution of the dynamics between supply and demand. By increasing the efficiency of the procurement of raw materials through primary and secondary sources, Italvolt will reduce both the final cost of the batteries and the overall waste of the development process. Meanwhile, the presentation of Italvolt’s plan to kick off the authorization process is pending. –

See also  Word of the Day∣World-class universities with Chinese characteristics world-class universities with Chinese characteristics

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

The New York Times against Giorgia Meloni: “The...

Paolo Picchio: “In the name of my daughter...

Fires and heat, the situation of fine dust:...

Coronavirus latest news. Covid, 51,208 cases in Italy...

Brunetta’s outburst after the words of Marta Fascina:...

2022 China International Travel Fair | “One Mobile...

Urbe, a 40-year-old climber falls and dies

[News Highlights]Who is pouring fuel on the tablet...

Nicola died at 21: he dreamed of becoming...

6 test planes gathered in China’s large aircraft...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy