Italy arrests two German rescue ships

The crew of the two ships is accused of violating a government decree on migration that has been in force since January, the Italian coast guard said in a press release.

The “Sea Eye 4” arrived in the central Italian Adriatic port of Ortona on Friday with 49 migrants on board who were rescued in two different missions. “After conducting the first rescue operation in Libyan waters, the ‘Sea Eye 4’ disobeyed instructions to reach the port of Ortona as soon as possible and instead headed for another migrant boat, for which an Italian patrol boat was already assigned Coast Guard was on its way,” said the Italian Coast Guard in a press release.

Lampedusa statt Trapani

A rescue ship from the German aid organization “Mare Go” brought 37 migrants to safety in the central Mediterranean on Thursday evening. They landed on Lampedusa on Friday, although the Italian authorities had assigned the ship Trapani in Sicily as a port of call. This is reported by the aid organization via Twitter.

“The ship should have landed in Trapani, which is at least 32 hours away. We have informed the authorities that our ship is not able to care for the rescued people for so long and that our crew has been at sea for several days to carry out rescue operations. It would therefore be unreasonable for the well-being of the rescued people and our crew to remain at sea for so many hours. That is why we have decided to head for Lampedusa,” wrote the aid organization.

Fine of up to 50,000 euros

The captain’s decision has cost the NGO dearly. The ship is to be detained for 20 days, and the organization must also pay a fine that could amount to up to 50,000 euros. “We violated the decree-law of January 2 of the post-fascist Meloni government, which is another tool to drown people who emigrate,” the NGO said.

This is the first case since the decree came into force in which a rescue ship calls at a port other than the one assigned. The rules issued by the Italian government limit the number of rescues per exit of the NGO ships. This is intended to limit the number of migrant arrivals.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Life Support rescue ship rescued a migrant boat that had left Sabratah, Libya, with 29 people on board, including three women and a child. The rescue ship has been assigned to the port of Marina di Carrara in Tuscany, authorities said.

Violations of the rules introduced by the government in Rome are subject to fines of up to 50,000 euros, and in the event of a repeat violation, the ship may also be confiscated. Under the new Italian government of far-right politician Giorgia Meloni, who has been in office since October, Italy has tightened its stance on NGOs that rescue migrants from distress at sea in the Mediterranean. The aid organizations are accused of supporting smuggling. Since the beginning of 2023, 50,000 migrants have already arrived in Italy after sea voyages across the Mediterranean.