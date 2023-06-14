Italy bid farewell to Silvio Berlusconi with a state funeral in Milan Cathedral

Admirers of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi flocked to Milan on Wednesday to bid farewell at a state funeral for the controversial billionaire, closing a 30-year chapter in the country’s history.

The official funerals of the magnate and politician, who died on Monday at the age of 86 due to leukemia, took place in the “Duomo”, the cathedral of the Lombard capital, presided over by Archbishop Mario Delpini.

The coffin, made of wood and covered with white and red flowers, arrived at the Duomo at 3:00 p.m. local time. He had left by car from the mansion in Arcore, on the Milan outskirts, where Berlusconi has been held in a strictly private wake by his family and his closest associates and collaborators. He crossed the entire city by car and was received at the foot of the temple by his five children, Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi, and by his last girlfriend, Marta Fascina, who was crying inconsolably.

Then he processed to the interior of the cathedral escorted by six police officers dressed in gala and receiving the honors of a picket from the Army, the Navy and the Military Aeronautics. The ceremony lasted just over an hour.

Both the arrival and the departure of the coffin aroused the applause of thousands of his followers gathered in the square, outside, despite the strong sun that reigns today in the city.

Among the personalities were present the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella; Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and hers two deputy prime ministers of hers, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, the latter the number two in Berlusconi’s party, Forza Italia.

Meloni and Salvini, the two far-right leaders of the ruling coalition, attended a wake Tuesday night at the billionaire’s residence in Arcore, near Milan.

The European Commission was represented by its Commissioner for the Economy, the Italian Paolo Gentiloni, who was also head of government of Italy.

Also present were the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Berlusconi’s body will be cremated after the liturgy and his ashes will rest in the chapel of his mansion, according to local media reports.

The words of his admirers

“Silvio Berlusconi is my first and only political love. It is a very sad day for Italy,” lamented Luigi Vecchione, a 48-year-old employee of a textile company who came from Borgosesia, in Piemonte, a neighboring region of Milan.

“He was a charismatic leader who created jobs and had empathy for everyone. We will miss him,” he added, dressed in a black T-shirt with a big red heart.

Berlusconi, equally adored and hated by Italians, had been ill for several years, though he remained the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition government.

Lucia Diele, 30, from Apulia (southern Italy), described Berlusconi, who entered politics in 1994 and became prime minister three times, as “the greatest politician in Italian history.”

“It leaves a great void that is impossible to fill. Giorgia Meloni is a great prime minister, but no one will take Silvio’s place,” she said, as the crowd chanted Berlusconi’s name.

In front of the Duomo, several fans of AC Milan, the football team that Berlusconi was president for thirty years, were also present with banners, scarves and flags.

“One president, there is only one president”, was a chorus that the fans sang more than once throughout the ceremony.

Controversy over national mourning

Flags have been lowered to half mast on all public buildings since Monday in tribute to a leader whose influence extended far beyond politics, thanks to his extensive television, journalistic and sports interests.

Parliament was suspended for three days and the government declared a day of national mourning for Wednesday, the first time for a former prime minister. The decision was criticized by Berlusconi’s detractors, who accused him of cronyism, corruption and pushing laws to protect his own interests.

“The state funeral is planned and it is fair, but the national mourning for a divisive person like Silvio Berlusconi seems to me an untimely decision,” said Rosy Bindi, former left-wing minister in the second government of Romano Prodi (2006-2008), to public radio.

Andrea Crisanti, a senator from the center-left Democratic Party, also voiced her opposition.

“He had no respect for the State when he defrauded the treasury,” he said, recalling the Cavaliere’s sentence in 2013 to four years in prison, later reduced to one year by amnesty, in a scandal linked to his Mediaset empire.

endless scandals

The journey of this magnate, whose political death was announced prematurely on numerous occasions, is mixed with the history of Italy of the last thirty years.

He was also one of the richest men on the peninsula, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at 6.4 billion euros (6.9 billion dollars) at the beginning of April.

Adored or loathed, this lover of women much younger than him, including prostitutes, was implicated in endless lawsuits for controversial parties.

Abroad he was known above all for scandals, legendary blunders, legal proceedings and diplomatic coups.

His death sparked reactions around the world, from the White House to the Kremlin, where Russian President Vladimir Putin described him as “a true friend.” An international arrest warrant weighs on the Russian leader and he cannot travel to Italy.

Also in sports for the mark left at the AC Milan football club.

The father of five children by two different wives, Berlusconi had several grandchildren.

Berlusconi is survived by his girlfriend of 33 years, Marta Fascina, with whom he had a fake wedding last year and who stood by him as he succumbed to a rare form of blood cancer.

At least one of Berlusconi’s two ex-wives and their five children, some of whom helped run his empire, recently valued at some $7 billion, are expected to join her in the early banks.

“You were a great man and an extraordinary father to our children,” his first wife, Carla Dall’Oglio, wrote in a eulogy Tuesday.

Berlusconi built a pharaonic-inspired marble mausoleum at his villa in Arcore, near Milan, to house his family and friends when they pass away.

His family planned to cremate his remains and deposit his ashes in the mausoleum, Italian media reported.

(With information from AFP)

Related