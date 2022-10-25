Listen to the audio version of the article

The words in Giorgia Meloni’s first speech as prime minister are 8,240. She pronounces them in the speech for confidence in the Chamber of Deputies.

What stands out is “Italy”, which occurs more than 70 times, counting (“Italians” 11 and “Italians” 5 times). The second most repeated word is “European”, 17 times, often associated with “Union” and “integration”.

Among the more present concepts after European we find “companies”, 16, “growth”, 15, and “young people”, 13.

Below you will find the “word cloud” created with Flourish on the basis of the integral speech. From the research they were obviously the most common words in Italian, which are not distinctive.