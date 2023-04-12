Home News Italy declares a state of emergency to tackle illegal immigration
Italy declares a state of emergency to tackle illegal immigration

In a statement on Tuesday, the Italian Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency to deal with the issue of migration after the “significant increase” in the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean, in a move aimed at improving the management of the process of receiving migrants and returning them to their country.

The Maritime and Civil Protection Ministry said the state of emergency would be backed by an initial funding of 5 million euros ($5.45 million) and would last for six months.

“Let’s be clear, we are not solving the problem, the solution lies only in responsible intervention on the part of the European Union,” said Nilo Muzumichi, Minister of the Sea and Civil Protection.

A government source said the measure would allow Prime Minister Gorgia Meloni’s right-wing government to speed up repatriation procedures for those not allowed to stay in Italy, which would increase identification and deportation orders.

The government that took power in October pledged to limit mass immigration, but Interior Ministry data indicates that about 31,300 immigrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of 2023 so far, up from about seven thousand and 900 immigrants in the same period last year.

On Monday, the Coast Guard led operations to rescue two boats carrying 1,200 people, with charities joining efforts to save lives.

In the wake of a boat sinking off the southern region of Calabria in late February, Meloni urged the European Union to do more to stop illegal migration while toughening prison sentences for people smugglers.

“It is right that the Ministry of the Interior and institutions have special powers to address and manage a complex phenomenon that is putting pressure on some southern regions,” Calabrian Governor Roberto Okioto said.

