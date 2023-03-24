On Thursday, March 23, the selection cycle of the 2024 European Football Championship started on the football fields of the Old World, in which the Ukrainian national team will play in the same group as England, Italy, North Macedonia and Malta. As you know, the “yellow-blue”, who missed the starting round of selection, played a friendly match against the English “Brentford” at Tumanny Albion this day.

Selection of Euro-2024. 1st round

Group C

Italy — England — 1:2 (Reteghi, 56 — Rice, 13, Kane, 44, from the penalty spot). In the 80th minute, Shaw (England) was sent off.

A remake of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England was offered to fans at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples. Squadra Azzurri football players came to the game in special T-shirts in memory of the legendary ex-footballer and national team coach Gianluca Vialli, who died of cancer in January at the age of 58.

After the fiasco in the decisive match of the European Championship, the English faced the Italians twice in the League of Nations and failed to score at least one goal (0:0 at home and 0:1 away). And so in Naples, Gareth Southgate’s wards, as they say, broke through. Already in the first half, Rice and Kane, who became the top scorer in the history of the English national team with 54 goals (former record holder Wayne Rooney scored 53 times), provided the boys from Misty Albion with a solid advantage in the score.

However, in the second half, the England team seemed to be replaced. Soon after the break, the Italians won one goal thanks to the efforts of debutant forward Retegui, who was born and raised in Argentina and played in Europe for the first time. In the 80th minute, after the removal of Shaw from the field, the guests remained in the minority, but still, despite the constant onslaught of the hosts, they persevered.

It is surprising, but before that, the progenitors of football could not beat Italy in official matches for 46 (!) years — since in November 1977, they defeated the Apennines for the first and only time in the 1978 World Cup qualifying match.

By the way, an interesting fact. For the first time in 29 years, not a single Juventus player appeared in the Italian national team’s application for the game (the last time this happened was in October 1994, when the Squadra Azzurri defeated Estonia 2:0 in the qualifying tournament of the 1996 European Championship). And so it happened that without the Turinese, the winners of Euro-2020 interrupted their unique series of 40 matches without defeat in the qualifying tournaments of the European championships.

North Macedonia – Malta – 2:1 (Elmas, 66, Churlinov, 72 — Yannik, 86). In the 90th + 3rd minute, Milevski (North Macedonia) was sent off.

Group N

Kazakhstan — Slovenia — 1:2 (Samorodov, 24 — Brekalo, 47, Vipotnik, 78).

Denmark — Finland — 3:1 (Heilund, 21, 82, 90+3 – Antman, 53).

San Marino – Northern Ireland – 0:2 (Charles, 24, 55).

Group J

Portugal – Liechtenstein – 4:0 (Joao Cancelo, 8, Bernardo Silva, 47, Cristiano Ronaldo, 51, from the penalty, 63).

Football player “Al-Nasra” from Saudi Arabia Cristiano Ronaldo entered the field for the 197th time as part of the national team of Portugal and became the absolute record holder for the number of matches at the level of national teams. The 38-year-old forward surpassed the achievements of the striker of the Kuwait national team, Bader Al-Mutaw (196 games).

We will remind that even earlier the star Portuguese became the best scorer in the history of national teams. After the realized penalty and a goal from play against Liechtenstein, he has 120 goals (100 of them in official matches!).

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Iceland – 3:0 (Krunich, 14, 40, Dedich, 63).

Slovakia — Luxembourg — 0:0.

On Friday, March 24, the following teams will play in the Euro 2024 qualifiers: group B — France — Netherlands, Gibraltar — Greece; group E — Czech Republic — Poland, Moldova — Faroe Islands; group F — Sweden — Belgium, Austria — Azerbaijan; group G — Bulgaria — Montenegro, Serbia — Lithuania.

