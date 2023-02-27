Home News Italy, expected economic growth for 2023 is 0.6% – Cover news
Italy, expected economic growth for 2023 is 0.6%

Italy, expected economic growth for 2023 is 0.6% – Cover news

The world economy is in a period of great uncertainty that emerged with the war in Ukraine, and with consequences that are reflected in the main macroeconomic indicators. For example, global real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by 1.3% in 2023, compared with 3.1% growth in 2022 and an average of 2.7% over the last decade. The EY Italian Macroeconomic Bulletin report for Italy shows real GDP growth of 3.8% in 2022 and 0.6% in 2023, while the inflation rate is expected to go from 8.2% in 2022 to 7 .1% in 2023. According to the report, the public deficit in 2023 should amount to 4.1% against 5% in 2022, and the public debt should fall to 145% of GDP. A slight expansion is expected for the labor market, with the unemployment rate expected to fall to just under 8%.

In November 2022 inflation at 11.8%

In November 2022, overall inflation in Italy was 11.8% compared to the same month in 2021. Although the energy component is the one that has recorded the greatest increase, its weight is equal to about 10% of the total, reason why these dynamics are only partially reflected on the Ipc.
Indeed, the services sector (38.7% in 2022) has a much greater influence on the definition of the inflation rate than the energy sector. Another indicator influenced by high inflation is the growth of the nominal value of wages, which should increase to counter the reduction in consumers’ purchasing power.

Seven quarters of uninterrupted growth until the third of 2022

In Italy, the data indicate constant economic growth, which has been going on consecutively for seven quarters, albeit with a slowdown recorded in the third quarter of 2022. Indeed, in this period, GDP grew by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter, and by 2.6% compared to the same quarter of 2021. The main contribution to the growth recorded already last year, and continued in the first 9 months of 2022, is due to household consumption and investments.

What affects the GDP?

Specifically, investments represent the most dynamic component of GDP, with an increase of around 20% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Consumption also saw considerable growth, returning to align itself with the pre-pandemic phase. The EY econometric model estimates a slight contraction in GDP for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, due in particular to the reduction in household consumption, which should also continue in the first months of 2023 to stabilize during the year. Forecasts also indicate a slowdown in exports and investments, due to the uncertain economic scenario and high interest rates.

